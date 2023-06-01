FBI GROWING ON REDSTONE ARSENAL

More jobs could soon be coming to the FBI on Redstone Arsenal.
"Our growth now is, we’re right at about 1800 employees and we’re hoping by the end of this calendar year, we’ll be around 2300 employees," said Johnnie Sharpe, FBI assistant director of the I.T Infrastructure Division.
Sharpe says within the last then years, the army has given the FBI 1,300 acres of land for growth.
"So what we’ve created on FBI Redstone is our unofficial second headquarters," said Sharpe.
He says the FBI has approximately 30 headquarters divisions and 38,000 employees.
"Out of those 30 headquarters divisions all lead by an assistant director, 19 of them have representation on our campus on fbi redstone. So well over half of our headquarters divisions are represented on FBI Redstone," said Sharpe.
FBI Redstone looks to increase its staff to 2,300 by the end of the year. Positions that would normally be in the national capital region, but now "those positions have been identified as being relocated to the campus of the arsenal there in huntsville," said Sharpe.
As the federal government continues to grow, Sharpe says more defense contractors and other companies are soon to follow, which he believes is good Huntsville and Madison County.