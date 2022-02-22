FBI believes Texas child exploitation suspect may have had victims nationwide

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential underage victims of a Texas man facing child porn, coercion and enticement charges, as the victims could have lived anywhere in the U.S.
Patrick Tran, 37, is accused of using a fake online persona to contact hundreds of underage female children and coerce them to film and send sexually explicit videos of themselves. Authorities say he did this for more than 10 years.
According to court records, Tran may have used the alias Reggie Smith, Snapchat username Travis_Story20 or Omegle to communicate with victims. Investigators say he portrayed himself in videos as a Black male with short, black hair and wearing sunglasses, a necklace and no shirt.
Anyone who believes they might be a victim or has information about potential victims is asked to fill out a brief, secure questionnaire here.
Tran was charged March 24, 2021. He faces a six-count indictment charging him with sexual exploitation of children, possession of child pornography and coercion and enticement, the FBI said.
If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.