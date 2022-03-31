 Skip to main content
Fazoli’s opening in Fort Payne

Fazoli's

Image from Fazoli's Facebook page

Lovers of pasta, pizza and parmesan soon will have a new place to fill up on all that and more (including breadsticks).

Work is underway to open a Fazoli’s restaurant in Fort Payne. It will be located at 2609 Gault Ave. N. and currently is scheduled to open April 26.

This will be fourth location in Alabama, and the only one in North Alabama.

In addition to garlic butter breadsticks, the restaurant is known for its spaghetti, lasagna, fettuccine alfredo, chicken broccoli penne and more.

See the full menu HERE.

