Fayetteville teenager killed in shooting; investigation underway

Police in Fayetteville are investigating after a teenager died after being found shot Wednesday night.
Billy Taylor, 18, of Fayetteville was found to have multiple gunshot wounds after authorities responded to what appeared to be an accident with injuries in the 600 block of Maple Street West about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cmdr. Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department.
Taylor was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
On Thursday, Taylor's father, Billy Taylor Sr., said he has a hard time coming up with the words to describe the loss of his son.
“He was an outgoing kid, friends with everyone and got along with everybody. He wasn’t perfect but he was my son, my son," Taylor said.
As the Taylor family gathers to grieve, their attention turns to finding who took Billy from them.
“ I have no words. You just have to love your kids, that’s all you can do because you never know. They’re here one day and they’re gone the next," Taylor said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Dion Shockley or John Counts at 931-438-7771 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 931-433-7867.