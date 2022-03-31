Fayetteville teenager killed in shooting; investigation under way

Police in Fayetteville are investigating after a teenager died after being found shot Wednesday night.
Billy Taylor, 18, of Fayetteville was found to have multiple gunshot wounds after authorities responded to what appeared to be an accident with injuries in the 600 block of Maple Street West about 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cmdr. Coby Templeton of the Fayetteville Police Department.
Taylor was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Investigator Dion Shockley or John Counts at 931-438-7771 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 931-433-7867.