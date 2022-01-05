Fayetteville Public Utilities preparing for Thursday snow

Fayetteville Public Utilities is aggressively trimming trees ahead of Thursday's snow.
They are concerned the snow and ice will cause trees and branches to break and fall onto power lines, which could cause power outages for its customers in Tennessee.
Crews had to deal with only a few scattered outages after this weekend's weather. They're hoping that's the same case for tomorrow.
"Up in this area, we've been very lucky with everything that's been happening here lately," CEO and General Manager Britt Dye said. "We all survived and are very, very blessed. We hope we get lucky again."
Crews are taking other precautions, too, like fueling up and making sure their equipment is ready to go.
Fayetteville Public Utilities recommends residents also take precautions at home by having an emergency kit ready. If power is lost tomorrow, let them know and crews will try to get it back on as quickly and safely as they can.