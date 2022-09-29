Fayetteville Public Utilities crew leaves to help restore power after Ian

A group of seven Fayetteville Public Utility Workers have left Tennessee to help those without power after now-Tropical Storm Ian.
Tim Shelton is one of those foremen. This is his 23rd trip like this.
"I enjoy helping people when they need it," Shelton said. "I got a good bunch going with me. It's good help."
The group expects to arrive near the Georgia/Florida state line mid-afternoon Thursday to meet a group of linemen more familiar with the area.
"It's pretty amazing when you get there and see how much stuff is down," Shelton said. "Sometimes it's even all down until you get to where the poles quit being down they'll be laying on the ground all the way to there."
Shelton says he keeps going back on trips like this because of the help he can give to someone who has lost everything.
"They'll help you, we've been to places where they'll cook you supper and everything. Take care of you, bring you food. When you get the power on, people get real excited."
The FPU crew expects to be gone for about two weeks.