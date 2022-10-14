 Skip to main content
Fayetteville Police searching for murder suspect

A search is underway in Fayetteville, Tenn., for a murder suspect after a man was found shot to death late Thursday.

The Fayetteville Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call about 11:05 p.m. Thursday in the area of South Bellview Avenue and Robertson Street.

There, police said they found Dominic Brown, 38, of Nashville dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are seeking any information which will lead to the identity of the assailant.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact them through Crime-Stoppers at (931)-433-7867.

