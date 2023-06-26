Fayetteville man and woman charged with murder in Lincoln County drug-related death

Two people have been arrested and indicted for a drug-related murder in Lincoln County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Jesse Dylan Hicks and Harley Nicole Hall were both charged with second degree murder in the February 9 death of Edward Adam Carter.
Hicks was also charged with three counts of sale and delivery of schedule II while Hall was also charged with one count of sale and delivery of schedule II.
After the TBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department investigated Carter’s death, the two Fayetteville residents were indicted in connection with the murder.
On February 9, during the initial investigation, Carter was found deceased from an overdose at a residence on Crescent Drive.
The TBI says the investigation revealed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
The TBI also says an investigation revealed that Hicks and Hall provided the drugs to Carter.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hicks and Hall with the previously mentioned charges.
The two were arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
Hicks and Hall were booked into the Lincoln County Jail.
Hicks has a $550,000 bond while Hall has a $500,000 bond.