Fayetteville City Schools director of schools retiring

The director of Fayetteville City Schools Bill Hopkins will be retiring at the end of the school year.
Hopkins says he wants to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife.
"I feel Fayetteville City Schools is in great shape with personnel, as well as financially and academically. I feel comfortable that this is the time to go and be able to enjoy my family," Hopkins said in the school district's post online.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Fayetteville City Schools," Hopkins goes on to say. "These are some of the best students I've ever been around. The board and the staff have never been anything but wonderful to me."
Hopkins has been director of the school district since 2020, and worked over 30 years as an educator and superintendent in Alabama.
"The Fayetteville City School Board, administrators, teachers, and staff sincerely hate to lose Bill Hopkins as our superintendent," Chairman of the Fayetteville City School Board Mark Clark said. "Bill's shoes will be hard to fill."
The Fayetteville City School Board will now begin the process of filling the position.