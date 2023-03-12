 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Unseasonably cooler air will begin to spread into the
Tennessee Valley tonight following the passage of a cold front.
Overnight temperatures will remain just above freezing, but will
be several degrees cooler compared to this morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Fayetteville City Schools director of schools retiring

Bill Hopkins

The director of Fayetteville City Schools Bill Hopkins will be retiring at the end of the school year. 

Hopkins says he wants to spend more time with his family and travel with his wife. 

"I feel Fayetteville City Schools is in great shape with personnel, as well as financially and academically. I feel comfortable that this is the time to go and be able to enjoy my family," Hopkins said in the school district's post online.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Fayetteville City Schools," Hopkins goes on to say. "These are some of the best students I've ever been around. The board and the staff have never been anything but wonderful to me."

Hopkins has been director of the school district since 2020, and worked over 30 years as an educator and superintendent in Alabama. 

"The Fayetteville City School Board, administrators, teachers, and staff sincerely hate to lose Bill Hopkins as our superintendent," Chairman of the Fayetteville City School Board Mark Clark said. "Bill's shoes will be hard to fill."

The Fayetteville City School Board will now begin the process of filling the position. 

