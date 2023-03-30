Father remembers son who was stabbed to death

Dennis Gardiner is father of eight-year-old Tyler Gardiner, who police say was stabbed to death by his own mother earlier this month.
41-year-old Jennifer Long is locked up in the Morgan County Jail on a capital murder charge. She is also accused of stabbing her father that same morning.
Gardiner lives in Pensacola Florida. He says Long took his child away from him and moved up here to Morgan County back in 2016. He says finding out Long killed their son didn't even shock him. But of course living without his son still hurts each and every day.
“It makes no sense whatsoever to let a little boy die like that," said Gardiner.
Unfortunately for Gardiner, his son tyler's life was tragically cut short on March 16th.
Morgan County Sheriff's Deputies found the eight-year-old dead in the master bedroom of a Hartselle home.
Gardiner says he was attempting to get in contact with his son on the morning he was killed and found out the devastating news through social media.
“...On Facebook. I went to go text her and tell her I need to talk to Tyler and I said this is getting ridiculous and I had seen someone wrote a phrase on there about, who could do this to an eight-year-old, I thought she wrote it at first and then I looked down and seen her picture and I said what the hell? And that’s how i found out," said Gardiner.
The father believes Long should have never had custody of their child. He says he fought the court to keep Tyler in his care because of his mother's strained relationship with her other child down in Florida, as well as her long history with drug usage.
“When they ended up taking this first child to begin with, the court knew that. I kept trying to get him back but they didn’t do anything about that. They said we don’t wanna interrupt it, we don’t want to interrupt it. That’s the main reason he is dead because they let her take him out of state," said Gardiner.
One thing Gardiner remembers most about his son is that he loved trucks. Now, he’s left with the memories they made together and a gaping hole in his heart that simply begs the question… why?
"He was so pretty. Just a good kid," Gardiner said.
The last time Gardiner says he saw his son in-person was last summer.
The last time they spoke on a video call was about three weeks before he died.