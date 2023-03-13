Father of one half of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director team beams at son's win

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 26 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 24 possible.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM
CDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Father of one half of 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' director team beams at son's win

  • 0

The Academy Awards are held more than 2,000 miles away from where Daniel Scheinert's parents live, in Guntersville. 

On Sunday, Scheinert had a big night ahead of him, as his film, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' was nominated for seven awards. 

The Daniels win has Alabama ties

Daniel Scheinert (left) won big at Sunday's Academy Awards, taking home seven wins for his film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' 

"I never realized when he started this process how many awards shows there are," said Ken Scheinert, Daniel's father. "Between all the deals in Los Angeles [and] the different state awards."

While Daniel and his mother, Becky attended the awards show in Los Angeles, Ken watched the show at his Guntersville home. 

Scheinert made sure to take a piece of Alabama with him, as he wore a tuxedo purchased at Scottsboro's Unclaimed Baggage.

The journey to Sunday did not surprise Ken, as he said Daniel was always creative and was heavily involved in theater. 

"His older brother [got] into a school program [that] got into filming with a bunch of his friends and they wouldn't let Daniel," said Ken Scheinert. "So he got some of his friends and he started doing it."

Scheinert's hard work would pay off, as his film took home an award show high seven wins, including the coveted Best Picture and Best Director. 

"I mean there were certain awards I really wanted him to win," said Ken Scheinert. "The screenwriters, the directors and then the movie itself, because those are personal to Daniel."

With the awards season all but over, Ken Scheinert said there are not enough words to sum up how he feels about his son.

"I don't know what goes beyond proud, but that's probably at this stage we're at right now," said Ken Scheinert. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com.

Recommended for you