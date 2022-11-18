Father of 4 missing Alabama girls arrested; search continues

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for four siblings out of Sylacauga.
The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating the four children of the Buchanan family. The missing girls include 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace, 9-year-old Isabella Jane, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope.
ALEA said the children were first noticed missing Thursday at 11:35 a.m.
On Friday morning, the Talladega County Sheriff's Office announced that the girls', father 34-year-old Christopher Buchanan, was arrested for "interference with custody."
He is being held in the county jail without bond. The girls still have not been located.
Custody had been temporarily granted to DHR, but authorities said DHR was unable to make contact with the children's father.
Aaliyah Grace is listed as 5-foot-1, weighing 85 pounds with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Isabella Jane is described as 4-foot-5, weighing 60 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Lacey Nicole is said to be 3-foot-5, weighing 45 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Gracelyn Hope, the youngest, is described as 3-feet tall at 35 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, you are asked to contact the Talladega Sheriff's Office at 256-761-1556 or call 911.
