Father, daughter recall witnessing fireworks mishap at Toyota Field

A local family shares their first hand account of the fireworks scare at Toyota Field Friday night.
PREVIOUS: Employee injured during fireworks mishap at Friday night Trash Pandas game; cause determined
"I was just thinking in my head run. I was just thinking everybody needs to get out of the way and i was thinking that we need to make sure that everybody’s okay," said 11 year-old Tinley Newton.
Tinley and her father Ryan Newton attended their first ever Trash Pandas game the night of the fireworks malfunction.
They say after the Trash Pandas victory, the mood quickly went from celebration to chaos.
"it just seemed to be a little crazy. There was a lot of screaming and running and things like that," said Ryan.
Trash Pandas officials say a malfunction caused fireworks to veer off into the crowd only a few feet away from Tinely and Ryan.
Luckily, no fans were severely injured.
"I’m feeling ok. It was a little scary when you were there but I'm over it now," said Tinley.
The Trash Pandas say a thorough investigation with fireworks company Pyro Shows of Alabama revealed what caused the malfunction.
"The fireworks, there was actually two that were loaded incorrectly upside down during last night's firework show. Unfortunately, that wasn’t caught prior to the show, but they’ve taken extra precautions, extra testing that’s going to go into every show moving forward," said Lindsey Knupp, who works with the Trash Pandas.
Knupp says a security guard sustained minor injuries, but has been cleared to return to work. She emphasizes that safety remains a top priority.
"Fans experience in safety is our first and foremost importance for every game here no matter what the situation. So please know that that is some thing that we have all taken very seriously and we will make sure to continue to take seriously," said Knupp.
For the Newton family, they wont be letting a rare occurrence keep them away from what they enjoy.
"That’s not going to stop us from going back or even buying fireworks and shooting them off ourselves," said Ryan.