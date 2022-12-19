Father being questioned, Amber Alert canceled after Fayetteville child found safe

UPDATE: The child's father, Roberto Godinez II is now being questioned by investigators. Roberto Godinez III was located safely.
Fayetteville Police say just after midnight, Godinez II came to a home on West Maple Street and took the baby after fighting with the boy's mother.
From Earlier: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation along with Fayetteville Police are looking for a missing one-year-old.
Roberto Godinez III is 1-year-old with blonde hair and green eyes. He weighs 35 pounds and was last seen in a blue t-shirt.
Investigators say Godinez III may be with Roberto Godinez II, his father, in a 2015 Chrysler 200 with Tennessee license plate D055UT.
The car may have some minor damage in the front end of it.
Godinez II is wanted for aggravated kidnapping amongst other charges.
Godinez II is 25-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6'0" and weighs 300 pounds.
If you know anything about the pair or see them, call Fayetteville Police at 931-438-7771 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.