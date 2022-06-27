Fate of historic Huntsville Five Points oak tree is unclear after outrage over plans to cut it down

The city of Huntsville started to cut down an historic white oak tree, but then neighbors demanded they stop.
Now, the fate of the tree in the Five Points neighborhood remains unclear.
The city has temporarily halted efforts to take down a more-than-100-year-old tree as they review outside opinions from arborists they hired to review the health of the tree.
The tree is growing at the intersection of Russell Street and O'Shaughnessy Avenue on a city right-of-way. The city deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week following a review by the city's arborist, but stopped that work after neighbors asked the city to get a second opinion.
"We have gotten three outside arborist evaluations and we just received those, so we are going through (them) and we will make a determination from that," said Brian Walker, Huntsville's director of landscape management.
"We didn't want everyone to think we were just doing this on our own accord, so we did go out and get outside arborists, even though I stand by the city's arborist 100% and his evaluation of the tree."
The city said the historic tree has root health issues that were discovered as work on new drainage and sidewalks in the area began.
Huntsville's arborist, March Byers, defended his decision to remove the tree Monday.
"The big trees, the ones that unfortunately people fall in love with, often are the ones that are big enough and heavy enough to cause major damage," Byers told WAAY 31. "Yes, if I have had advance notice of it, it creates a possible legal liability for the city."
Currently, the city is reviewing the additional opinions. Officials have not made a final decision on the fate of the tree.
Byers said his crews routinely inspect city trees for issues and estimated there are more than 100,000 trees that the city is responsible for.