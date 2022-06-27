Fate of historic Huntsville 5 Points oak tree is unclear following outrage over plans to cut it down

The city of Huntsville started to cut down an historic white oak tree, but then neighbors demanded they stop.
Now the fate of the tree in the Five Points neighborhood remains unclear.
The city has temporarily halted efforts to take down a more than 100-year-old tree as they review outside opinions from arborists they hired to review the health of the tree.
The tree is growing at the intersection of Russell Street and O'Shaughnessy Avenue on a city right-of-way. The city deemed the tree a public safety issue and began to cut it down last week following a review by the city's arborist but stopped that work after some neighbors asked the city to get a second opinion.
"We have gotten three outside arborist evaluations and we just received those, so we are going through (them) and we will make a determination from that," said Brian Walker, Huntsville's director of landscape management.
"We didn't want everyone to think we were just doing this on our own accord, so we did go out and get outside arborists even though I stand by the city's arborist 100 percent and his evaluation of the tree."
The city says the historic tree has root health issues they discovered as work on new drainage and sidewalks in the area began.
Huntsville's arborist, March Byers, defended his decision Monday despite a review called for by the director of landscape management that included reports from three outside companies of the tree’s health.
"The big trees, the ones that unfortunately people fall in love with, often are the ones that are big enough and heavy enough to cause major damage. Yes, if I have had advance notice of it, it creates a possible legal liability for the city," Byers told WAAY 31.
Currently, the city is reviewing the additional opinions. Officials have not made a final decision on the fate of the tree.
Byers said his crews routinely inspect city trees for issues and estimated there are more than 100,000 trees the city is responsible for.