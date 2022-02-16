Fatal I-565 crash linked to domestic dispute

Huntsville police said a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 565 Tuesday night began as a domestic dispute.
Investigators said the vehicle pulled off the interstate and the pedestrian exited the vehicle before ending up in the roadway where he was fatally struck.
Joseph Lester Campbell, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. No charges are expected at this time.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Exit 3 of the interstate. Huntsville police continue to investigate the incident.