...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected. Higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the highest
elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Fatal I-565 crash in Limestone County linked to domestic dispute

Man identified as victim in I565 crash

Huntsville police said a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 565 Tuesday night began as a domestic dispute.

Investigators said the vehicle pulled off the interstate and the pedestrian exited the vehicle before ending up in the roadway where he was fatally struck.

Joseph Lester Campbell, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. No charges are expected at this time.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Exit 3 of the interstate. Huntsville police continue to investigate the incident.

