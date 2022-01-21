 Skip to main content
Fatal crash knocks out power in part of Morgan County

Hundreds of people in Morgan County lost power Friday morning after a single car crash.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said one man died when his vehicle hit a power pole along New Cut Road.

Chunn is in the process of notifying the victim's relatives and could not release the name Friday morning.

A spokesman for Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Cooperative said the crash knocked out power briefly to nearly 2,000 customers in the Falkville and Danville communities.  Crews quickly got many of those people back online but will have to replace a snapped power pole to get everyone back on.

