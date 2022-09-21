Fat Tuesday frozen cocktails coming to Huntsville

Every day soon will be Fat Tuesday in Huntsville.
That’s because Fat Tuesday, which bills itself as “the largest off-premises and take-away alcohol business in the U.S. specializing in frozen cocktails” is coming to Bridge Street Town Centre.
The shop will open later this fall next to Orvis and Moe’s Southwest Grill, according to a news release from Bridge Street. This will be the first location in Alabama for the establishment that opened in New Orleans in 1984.
Fat Tuesday offers a variety of drinks, with names ranging from Electric Lemonade to Pimp Juice. See the full menu HERE.
"We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing our famous frozen cocktails to Bridge Street Town Centre in Huntsville," Carlos Araí Jordao, co-CEO of Fat Tuesday, said in the release.
"The location is a natural fit for our brand welcoming customers from near and far to enjoy fun events year-round, live music, and a great food scene. We look forward to welcoming customers who are visiting to experience the pavement performers, explore the cobblestone walkways, or a day of shopping to get the party started at Fat Tuesday.”
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates on the opening!