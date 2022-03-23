Farmers battle severe rain and record high inflation prices on fertilizer

While the recent heavy rainfall is forcing farmers to delay their planting, they're also facing another issue. The price of fertilizer has more than doubled over the past year.
Even when you take into account inflation prices, the cost of fertilizer has never been this high.
Eddie McGriff, the Regional Extension Agent for Agronomic Crops – says there are a few factors that play into the record high fertilizer prices.
He says Russia with being a main supplier of pot ash, exporting 20-percent of the world's supply and a lot of nitrogen production has also moved overseas, the U.S. suffers from that when other countries find a supply elsewhere when resources are low.
"There’s just a shortage. There’s a lot of transportation issues. But, anytime you have a major supplier of mine, minerals that doesn’t want to export to us like Russia and that area, then we’re going to be in trouble as far as getting fertilizer," said McGriff.
Earlier this month, the USDA announced $250 million in grants or subsidies that will help America get back into fertilizer production.
As for farmers who are trying to safe money now, McGriff says they could use chicken litter as a substitute for fertilizer and only use the amount needed to maximize their yield this year.
When it comes to the price of fertilizer coming down -- McGriff says due to the current conditions including the covid-19 pandemic and inflation -- it’s extremely hard to project the future price.
As for weather concerns, severe rain and flooding have caused a bit of a delay for farmers who are looking to plant corn but nothing too concerning as of right now.
McGriff thinks if the rain holds up and the grounds dry out he delay for corn planting should only be around seven to ten days which isn’t too significant.
But, he does say between late March and early April is typically the time farmers like to begin their corn planting in North Alabama.
McGriff says corn is the main crop that would see the biggest impact due to the heavy rainfall and says that rainfall right now is not a heavy concern just as long as it does not continue to delay planting as we enter the months of April and May.