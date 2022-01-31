Farmer finds pregnant cow shot and skinned on his property

A gruesome scene in Owens Cross Roads, as a farmer found a pregnant cow shot and skinned on his property.
He is now searching for the offenders, but police have no leads so far. It happened off of Old Highway 431 and Old Big Cove road.
Saturday night, the land owner says he was out stargazing around 10:00 p.m. and didn't notice anything unusual. When he went hunting a few hours later at 4:00 in the morning, he found a pregnant cow butchered in his pasture.
"I've never heard of it, never. Anywhere in the country. So you don't think about it, until it hits home," says Steve Smith.
Smith has lived on his plot of land in Owens Cross Roads his whole life, picking cotton and raising calves. He has never been concerned about people taking advantage of his property.
"We've never really had any problem like that, never had much cattle thieving at all over here," says Smith.
That was until early Sunday morning, when someone shot and killed one of his pregnant cows.
"More or less just kind of shaved it here and there, got slabs of meat, left 90 percent of it," he says.
The pictures are too gruesome to show, but Smith says the strangest part is the offenders barely took any meat.
"I don't understand why you do that much work for that little bit of meat, you know," he says.
If it was food they needed, Smith would have gladly helped out.
"I would have been glad to invite them in my house and arrange a stranger, and sit down at the table and fed them, and I would have been glad to kill them a deer and process it," he says.
Now, he's left cleaning up the remains, while still searching for the offenders.
"What's mine is mine what's theirs is theirs. I'd be glad to share it with them but that ain't the way to get it," says Smith.
He owns the land where the cattle are kept, but it's actually his friend who truly owns the cows. He says he usually sells them for about $2,000 each, plus at least $1,300 dollars for the baby calf. So in just one night, he lost more than $3,000 of his livelihood.
The offenders will be charged with a Class C felony for killing livestock. Owens Cross Roads police have no leads on who the offenders could be, and they urge the public to contact them with any information that could lead to an arrest.