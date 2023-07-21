Fargo shooter who killed a police officer used ‘binary trigger’ device, had stockpile of weapons

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain approaching a line extending from Elkmont to Athens
eastward into Madison County, which includes the cities of
Harvest, Madison and Huntsville. Due to the very heavy rains from
last night, flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Madison, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill,
Hazel Green, Gurley, Harvest, Alabama A And M University, New
Market, Elkmont, Toney, Fisk, Capshaw, Ryland, French Mill,
Brownsboro, Holland Gin, Maysville and Plevna.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 800 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 206 PM CDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
previous thunderstorms in the area. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 5 and 7
inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Fargo shooter who killed a police officer used ‘binary trigger’ device, had stockpile of weapons

  • Updated
  • 0
Fargo shooter who killed a police officer used ‘binary trigger’ device, had stockpile of weapons at home

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski pauses during a news conference regarding Friday's shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, Saturday, July 15.

(CNN) — The man police say shot and killed a Fargo police officer and shot two more officers and another person used a “binary trigger” device that allowed him to fire his weapon rapidly during the attack on July 14, according to North Dakota officials.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said at a Friday news conference that the suspect, 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, launched the attack after observing officers investigating a routine traffic accident. Barakat, who was shot and killed by another police officer during the incident, was not involved in the traffic accident.

Wrigley said that investigators found a stockpile of weapons, ammunition and parts to make explosives at Barakat’s home. They also found he had searched the internet for terms such as “explosive ammo,” “kill fast” and “mass shooting events,” in addition to information about a downtown Fargo street fair.

The “binary trigger” device allowed Barakat to fire his double magazine long rifle very rapidly, according to Wrigley.

The attack was “all made possible because of what is known as a binary trigger,” he said. “Everything you hit, you’ll hit twice, because you got the binary trigger.”

“None of the officers even had so much as an opportunity to turn, to crouch, to grab for their service weapon. Nothing,” Wrigley went on. “It’s that rapid.”

Police identified the deceased officer as Jake Wallin, 23, in a Saturday news release. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes both sustained gunshot wounds, according to the release.

A 25-year-old woman was also shot during the incident and was transported to a health care facility with “serious injuries,” according to the release.

Barakat was shot by officer Zachary Robinson during the incident. He was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries, the release says. Robinson is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into his use of force, as is standard operating procedure in Fargo, according to the release.

Wrigley said authorities are not releasing the police body camera footage at this time, citing the ongoing investigation, but that they would eventually.

Investigators still haven’t determined a clear motive for the shooting, he added.

