Fantastic weather to finish the weekend

If you liked Saturday's weather you'll love Sunday. Just make sure you have that sun protection if your spending extending time outdoors, UV index will be in the Very High range with burn times near 20 minutes.
Sunday's mostly sunny skies may allow for a few spots may briefly touch the upper 80s but we'll have to wait a little longer for the first 90s of 2022.
The streak ends Monday with an approaching cold front. Showers and a few storms increase in coverage by late afternoon and evening and linger into Tuesday. Although we should still be in the lower 80s Monday, temperatures dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s Tuesday in the wake of the cold front.
The rest of the week looks dry and quiet and temperatures slowly rebound back to 80 by the end of the workweek.