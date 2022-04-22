 Skip to main content
Fantastic spring weather through the weekend

Sunny skies from sunrise to sunset will make for a beautiful Earth Day in North Alabama. Friday afternoon tops out in the low to mid 80s. Similarly warm weather continues both Saturday and Sunday and overnight lows will be near 60.

Our next chance for rain is Monday, thanks to an approaching cold front. The chance for severe weather looks low, so this will be a rain event with a few storms. Temperatures take a dive from the lower 80s Monday down to near 70 Tuesday. A few lingering showers are possible Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks dry.

