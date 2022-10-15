Fans thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field

For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the University of North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April.
The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game, as they expected a crowd of 10,000 and an economic impact of $1 million.
Donna Alexander-Foster, whose son plays for Jacksonville State, thought Toyota Field hosting the game was an interesting choice.
"We are really excited," said Alexander-Foster. "This is a different type of venue and stadium versus field."
While North Alabama student Trevor Peck said the change of venue compared to his school's stadium was nice.
"Having it here is more exciting," said Peck.
For those who traveled to Madison to see the game, they were impressed by the growth.
"Oh it's so nice," said Alexander-Foster. "Everything's so nice, it's clean, it's new and everyone's so friendly."
With a huge crowd tonight, there is a belief that this could happen in other minor-league stadiums across the country.
"So I think if there are other stadiums that are like a big part of the towns that they are in, there could be other sports held," said Peck.