Fans experience at the New Joe Davis Stadium

Huntsville City FC fans finally had their first opportunity to experience the new Joe Davis Stadium and root for the home team in their inaugural home opener.
It was a perfect night for soccer.
The weather was great.
You only get one chance to make a good first impression and that's exactly what the fans did.
People of all ages came out early to get ready to experience tonight's home game here for Huntsville City FC.
Inside this sold out stadium, fans were looking to deck themselves out in the latest Huntsville City FC gear. Kids were seen kicking around a soccer ball imitating the athletes who took the field and people were enjoying good food as well.
Throughout the game, fans remained on the edge of their seat watching the home team battle.
Tommy Conard, a Huntsville City FC fan says it's great to see this city rally behind another sports team.
It's electric out here, absolutely. I am excited to see a town that has so much passion for sports. Cause you get a lot of towns that really don't care, but Huntsville really seems to have a great following and they really care about what teams are in town," said Conard.