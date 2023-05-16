Fans anticipating first Huntsville City FC game at Joe Davis Stadium

The ribbon was cut outside the newly renovated Joe Davis Stadium Tuesday afternoon before fans got their first look inside of the home of Huntsville's new professional soccer team.
Huntsville City Football Club will play its first game at Joe Davis Stadium on Wicks Family Field Friday night.
"I grew up here in Huntsville going to the Stars games," Judy Slagle said. "I still remember coming to see Homer the Skunk, so the fact that Huntsville chose to keep this, just a staple from a lot our childhood's just to bring it back to life, is incredible."
The city invested more than $30 Million into the renovations. It took crews nearly 14 months to complete.
"Joe Davis stadium will be the place where memories are made, victories are celebrated and the spirit of competition thrives," Mayor Tommy Battle said.
City leaders said the investment will pay off. The stadium is not just for soccer but for festivals, concerts, and football.
"You know this stadium will be a tremendous asset to the citizens of Huntsville," Mark Russell with the Huntsville Sports Commission said.
"We are in talks to host college football here and with the size and features of the stadium, we think it will be a great experience for athletes, coaches and fans."
City leaders have said there are talks of new developments surrounding the stadium which would include hotels, restaurants, and shops.
Aside from pumping money back into the local economy, this stadium provides something fun for people in the Rocket City.
"It's really exciting to come and see a big soccer community down here," Andrew Hepner said.
If you missed out on Tuesday's event, you can go to Joe Davis Stadium Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. to buy Huntsville City FC gear.