Family unable to make contact with North Alabama man who left to join fight in Ukraine

The family of North Alabama Marine who left the state to go help fight the war in Ukraine has lost contact with him.
Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, 27, has not been in touch since June 8, according to a news release from Alabama U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt.
Aderholt’s office is trying to get more information on the situation and help connect Huynh with his family here.
“According to Huynh’s family, they have not been in contact with him since June 8, 2022, when he was in the Kharkiv area of Ukraine. As you can imagine, his loved ones are very concerned about him. My office has placed inquires with both the United States Department of State and the Federal Bureau of Investigation trying to get any information possible,” Aderholt said in a release.
Huynh left Alabama in early April to head to Ukraine to volunteer to fight Russian invaders.
Speaking to WAAY 31 before his departure, he said: "I’ve made peace with the decision. I know there’s a potential of me dying. I’m willing to get my life or what I believe is right. For what I’ve been taught is right, through really my eyes, Marine Corps, through God, and really just what is right," said Huynh. (Read more here)
He was living in Hartselle in Morgan County at the time. Aderholt says his family is now in Trinity in Lawrence County.
“While my office works to get more details, I would ask everyone to pray for Andy’s safety and to pray for the comfort of his family back in Lawrence County,” Aderholt said.
White House spokesman John Kirby told ABC News during Wednesday's briefing that the Biden administration is trying to get more information on the Huynh case.
Kirby said if reports are true that the White House will "do everything we can to ... get them safely back." He said the U.S. continues to discourage Americans from going to Ukraine and fighting.
A second man, 39-year-old Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, is also missing. Aderholt said Drueke was with Huynh in Ukraine.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Sen. Richard Shelby and Congresswoman Terri Sewell are helping Drueke's family at this time, Aderholt added.