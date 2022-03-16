Family speaks out on 14-year-old girl who was almost abducted

Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 14-year girl from her home.
The attempted abduction happened on Riverton Rose Trail in Cherokee.
The girl's family believes he intended to rape and kill her.
The attempted abduction happened in western Colbert Co. near Cherokee.
The Colbert Co. Sheriffs Office, Muscle Shoals police and state troopers all responded as they continue to locate the suspect.
The community is in complete shock over what transpired and the family is still shaken up over what happened to the 14-year-old girl.
However, two of the teenager's family members say they're grateful the 14-year-old is okay.
They're proud for how hard she fought to escape and say if she did not fight as hard as she did. They say they believe they would be searching for her body. Thee girl told her family that the man said he was going to kill her. The girl escaped with just a few scratches.
Colbert Co. Sheriff Frank Williamson urges people who know anything to come forward.
"If we had somebody in that area between four and five o'clock, if you see something, I don't care what it is, it don't matter how minute it is, call us and let us know because it may be the piece of the puzzle that puts it all together," he said.
The family also encourages those who know anything to please reach out to authorities.