Family speaks out after 14-year-old girl was almost abducted in Colbert County

Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to abduct a 14-year girl from her home on Riverton Rose Trail in Cherokee.
The girl's family believes he intended to rape and kill her.
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office, Muscle Shoals Police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency all responded Tuesday night and continue working to locate the suspect.
The community is in complete shock over what transpired, and the family is still shaken up over what happened to the 14-year-old girl.
Two of the teenager's family members told WAAY 31 on Wednesday that they're grateful the 14-year-old is OK.
They're proud for how hard she fought to escape and say if she did not fight as hard as she did, they believe they would be searching for her body. The girl told her family that the man said he was going to kill her.
She escaped with just a few scratches.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
"If we had somebody in that area between 4 and 5 o'clock, if you see something, I don't care what it is, it don't matter how minute it is, call us and let us know, because it may be the piece of the puzzle that puts it all together," he said.
The family also encourages those who know anything to please reach out to authorities. The Colbert County Sheriff's Office can be reached at 256-383-0741.
Colbert County EMA released an alert Tuesday night describing the suspect as a white male in his 50s, who was seen in western Colbert County wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. He might've been very muddy or dirty and had scratches or abrasions from being in the woods.