Family says Alabama State Sen. Tim Melson is breathing on his own, talking after heart attack

UPDATE:
WAAY 31 has a new update on State Sen. Tim Melson's recovery after he fell ill in South Korea.
His family says he is breathing on his own. They say he's alert and talking.
Family members say it shows prayers are being heard but that Melson still has a long road ahead as he recovers.
He got sick last week while on a state recruiting trip in South Korea.
From earlier:
WAAY 31 has some encouraging news as State Sen. Tim Melson recovers from a heart attack in South Korea.
Melson’s family says he's been taken off a ventilator and is showing signs of breathing on his own.
Family members posted on Facebook that his improvement has been miraculous.
Melson fell ill while on a state recruiting trip last week in South Korea.
