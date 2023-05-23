Family reacts to death of Athens two year old

A family in Athens is forced to bury a child following his murder.
Two-year-old Kason Grady will be laid to rest on Friday after his mothers boyfriend allegedly killed him. 29-year-old Keshan Allen is being charged with murder and aggravated child abuse. According to court documents, Allen is accused of beating the child to death while disciplining him.
Kason's great-grandmother Linda Hartley said her great-grandson had an infectious joy about him.
"Happy, joyous, and energetic" are some of the words Linda Hartley used to describe her great-grandson. She said Kason made you love him with his big, bright smile.
Hartley said the man suspected in Kason's death was a stranger to her and her family.
"This stranger just robbed us of our joy," Hartley said. "He has taken this little angel, and, you know, and just taken him away from us. He had a whole future to look forward to."
According to court documents, Allen had only been in Alabama for no more than three weeks.
Hartley said she had never met Allen, and according to the Athens police department, Allen is the boyfriend of Kason's mother.
She says now, after his murder, there is an emptiness in her.
"It's a hole; it feels like a hole in my soul," Hartley said. "You know that someone just came in and just ripped it out of us. Not just me but the rest of the family. When he did what he did, he did not just hurt Kason Junior."
Hartley says her grandson, Jason's father, is devastated at the loss of his son but is holding on with the help of his family.
"It's uplifting to know that you're not in this alone - you know - and especially when you have family, friends, a community just stepping in and doing so much for us," Hartley said.
The family will be holding Kason's funeral on May 26 and will cherish their memories of him while working to heal together.