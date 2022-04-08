Family overjoyed as Sgt Nick Risner Act awaits governor's signature to become law

The Sergeant Nick Risner Act only needs the Governor's signature before it become a law.
"It's a huge weight lifted off our shoulders," his wife Brandy said.
It was bittersweet moment as the Risner family saw the bill unanimously pass the Alabama House and Senate Thursday evening.
"I think so much good is going to come about it," Nick's brother Tony said.
The amended bill says that if a person kills someone with a deadly weapon they would not be eligible for Alabama's Good Time Law.
"It basically takes out a car," the bill's sponsor Rep. Phillip Pettus said.
The Good Time Law rewards an inmate's good behavior with a shorter sentence, and allowed Sgt. Nick Risner's accused killer Brian Martin to be released after serving three years of his 10 year prison sentence.
"It could have been prevented if this law would have been in effect seven months ago," Tony said.
WAAY 31's Alex Torres-Perez sat with the family in the gallery as they anxiously waited for the vote.
They've been waiting for weeks as the bill was stalled in a Senate Committee.
The WAAY 31 I-Team called state lawmakers to push for answers as to why it was taking so long. Then, it passed out of committtee and was on the floor for a vote the next day.
"There's no way we could have gotten this far without you," Nick's mother Vicky said.
The family is thankful for everyone who played a role in passing this bill on the same day Sgt. Risner was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, Alabama's highest law enforcement award.
"He's our hero," Vicky said.
The family says knowing that no other family will have to go through their pain and suffering makes the bill worth it. They say Nick would be laughing, dancing and singing if he saw the impact he's made.
Governor Kay Ivey previously said she looks forward to signing the bill into law. It's still unclear when she'll do that, but the family says they'll be there when she does.