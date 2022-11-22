Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Governor Ivey's temporary pause on executions

On Monday Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced a temporary pause on executions.
PREVIOUS: ‘We’ve got to get this right’: Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama
One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's.
He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
The crime happened in 1988, nearly 34 years ago.
Elizabeth's son Charles Sennett says justice is long overdue.
"I don't think it's fair for us to have to wait," Charles Sennett said.
Charles is now waiting even longer for the man who killed his mother to be executed.
"We just want our justice to be served," Charles said. "I don't like anybody to die but if you're going to do the crime you will have to pay for it."
Smith was supposed to be executed on Thursday.
It didn't happen because prison workers were unable to establish IV lines needed to administer the deadly dose.
"We can bring a nurse," Charles said. "My sister-in-law is a nurse. we'll bring her with us next time. She can find it."
Elizabeth's loved ones were at the prison anxiously waiting.
"They come in there about 20 minutes to 12 and said we want to give up and don't want to go past the limit. Well stick it in him and go, it's not that hard."
The family was frustrated after hearing that. Those feelings hold true today.
Governor Ivey has ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system.
She says "to ensure the state can successfully deliver justice going forward."
"Governor Ivey you know, I voted for her," Charles said. "If I would've known this was going to happen I never would of voted for her. I wouldn't of voted for nobody. That's ridiculous, get it over it.
Governor Ivey requested Attorney General Steve Marshall not seek additional execution dates for any other death row inmates until the review is complete.
So for now, Smith is now back on death row.