Family of woman killed in 1988 frustrated with Gov. Kay Ivey's temporary pause on executions

On Monday, Alabama's governor announced a temporary pause on executions.
PREVIOUS: 'We’ve got to get this right': Gov. Kay Ivey orders pause on executions in Alabama
One of the executions now on hold is Kenneth Eugene Smith's. He was convicted in the murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett in Colbert County.
The crime happened in 1988, nearly 34 years ago.
Elizabeth's son, Charles Sennett, said justice is long overdue.
"I don't think it's fair for us to have to wait," Charles Sennett said.
He is now waiting even longer for the man who killed his mother to be executed.
"We just want our justice to be served," Charles Sennett said. "I don't like anybody to die, but if you're going to do the crime, you will have to pay for it."
Smith was supposed to be executed Thursday. It didn't happen because prison workers were unable to establish the intravenous lines needed to administer the deadly dose.
"We can bring a nurse," Charles Sennett said. "My sister-in-law is a nurse. We'll bring her with us next time. She can find it."
Elizabeth Sennett's loved ones were at the prison, anxiously waiting.
"They come in there about 20 minutes to 12 and said, 'We want to give up' and 'don't want to go past the limit.' Well, stick it in him and go, it's not that hard," said Charles Sennett.
The family was frustrated after hearing that. Those feelings hold true even now.
Meanwhile, Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system. She said it's "to ensure the state can successfully deliver justice going forward."
"Gov. Ivey — you know, I voted for her," Charles said. "If I would've known this was going to happen, I never would have voted for her. I wouldn't have voted for nobody. That's ridiculous. Get it over with."
Ivey requested Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall not seek additional execution dates for any other death row inmates until the review is complete.
So, for now, Smith is back on death row.