Family of missing Lawrence County man speaks out, hoping for new information in the case

It has been 4 long years for the family of Steven Patrick White.
He hasn't been seen or heard from since Oct, 2017 when he disappeared.
"We're just trying to keep it an active case by getting the public interested and maybe getting a new tip or something because I know the family wants some closure," Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said.
The 47-year-old was last seen walking into a wooded area near his home on State Route 101 in the Hatton community.
"We are going to hang on to the fact that we know that in God's timing and in God's way we are going to find out where he is and what happened," Steven's Sister Delila Pierce said.
White was trying to help a baby deer at the time.
Since his disappearance, several searches have happened in the wooded area near his home.
Only one small sign of him was found in 2018, a pair of gloves.
"He went into the woods," Pierce said. "He thought it was crippled, thought it was hurt and wanted to check on it. As so we were told by the last person to see him alive which was his landlord."
White's family says he had only been living in the home for about two weeks before he went missing.
"It's hard, Pierce said. "Christmas was very hard. Each Christmas, each birthday, each holiday. Our mother is getting very old and that is just her wish. She prays so hard everyday just to find something of him, some part of him."
Sheriff Sanders says they aren't giving up on the case.
"We're going to find an answer," he said.
Sheriff Sanders says he's certain someone knows something regarding White's disappearance.
He says it's important they come forward with information as soon as possible.
As more time passes, missing person cases can become more difficult.
They haven't ruled out foul play.
Right now they're counting on another lead.
"If he was alive we do know he would be contacting us," Pierce said. "We were too close of a family. He did not go without talking to our mother everyday."
Pierce says her brother was planning to visit their mother on the day he went disappeared.
The family says they're missing their father, son, brother and friend.
"We just beg you," Pierce said. "We beg the public to just give any information that you have."
If you have any information regarding this case, call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at (256) 974-9291. You can also submit an anonymous tip.