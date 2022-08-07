Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their loss. Brothers, sisters and other family members of Hutto say he changed his life for the better and didn't deserve what happened to him.
Now they say they want justice.
"I couldn’t function. I was hurt so bad," said Cathy Hill, the older sister Hutto, who was still raw emotion after finding out her brother was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy.
The deputy hasn't been identified yet.
The sheriff's office says Hutto began throwing objects out the window in an attempt to disable the deputy's vehicle following a traffic stop.
Hutto’s truck stopped on County Road 222.
That's when he got out and pointed a gun at the deputy, which the sheriff's office says was a loaded flare gun.
That's when the deputy discharged their firearm, hitting Hutto in his side.
Hutto's family visited the area where he died on Sunday.
"He didn’t deserve this. Not the way he got shot down. We just want justice for our brother because this ain’t right," said Hill.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders released a statement saying,
"We have an incredible group of men and women that serve Lawrence County and put themselves in harm’s way. I stand by my deputies. Any threat to their safety will be met in kind."
The family says they're frustrated with the sheriffs office and learned of Hutto's death on Facebook.
The family says she sheriff's office did not let them identify the body and has yet to contact them about the death of Hutto.
The sheriff's office says the deputy who shot Hutto is on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol in deaths involving law enforcement.
ALEA is currently investigating this case.