Family of Lincoln Co. escaped inmate says escape was not planned

One inmate is dead and another back in jail, after the two escaped from the Lincoln County jail in a work release program.
Inmates Michael Bowden and Eric Short were found across state lines in Morgan County on Sunday morning, after escaping 24 hours earlier.
Bowden's family told WAAY31 they are still in shock. Shane Bowden, Michael's brother, wanted people to know that his brother was not a bad person, he just made a few bad decisions to put him in jail.
Shane said the escape was not planned. He said it was a spur of the moment decision, where Michael and Short realized they had the chance to flee while on their work release jobs.
"He wasn't trying to hurt nobody or be away from his kids, and I'm sure if you told him that he was going to hurt everybody between what happened, he would have never did it," said Shane.
He said Michael had been in jail for about eight months, and last week received news that his parole likely wouldn't come up until 2024.
Shane said Michael and Short had been friends long before they both ended up in jail, and that's likely why they left the jail together.
Both inmates fled to Morgan County, but Saturday night Shane said they got separated. Sunday morning, Short went searching for Michael and found Michael's body near the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
Although Short was on the run from law enforcement, Shane said he still called the police to try and save Michael's life.
"For Eric to be a real standup man and standup and call authorities when he found my brother's body, it's a real big thing. It's a real big thing for him and I just want Eric to know that he's a big man for that, and the Bowden family thanks him and we do not blame him one bit," said Shane.
Michael Bowden was serving time on burglary and assault charges, and Eric Short was in jail on a failure to appear conviction, according to Tennessee Department of Corrections online records.