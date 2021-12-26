Family of Lawrence County homicide victim speaks out

A Lawrence County family is grieving the loss of a loved one who was found murdered on Christmas Eve.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Gavin Ryan Hargrove was shot and killed by 21-year-old Timothy Dakota McCary.
Hargrove was found dead inside McCary's home in the 6900 block of County Road 217, Chief Deputy Brian Covington said.
Moulton, is now in the Lawrence County Jail charged with capital murder for the shooting death of Gavin.
PREVIOUS: Arrest made in Lawrence County Christmas Eve murder
"I can't even look forward to Christmas because somebody took him," Gavin's sister Gabbie Hargrove said.
Now Gabbie says she's going to do everything she can to be sure her brother is never forgotten.
"We're angry, I mean he had a beautiful life ahead of him," Gabbie said.
Gabbie says Gavin stopped by McCary's home on the day he was killed.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says it's unclear what led up to the deadly shooting at this time.
"He was always there for everybody that he loved or anyone who was there for him," Gavin's cousin Katelyn Morrow said. "He was always definitely there for them."
Gavin was known for helping others, according to his family.
Often times, lending a helping hand to a child who was in need.
It's something his father Joey Hargrove would do too.
Joey was a longtime county commissioner who served the community for years before he was killed in a motorcycle crash earlier this year.
"Gavin never got over that," Gabbie says. "He was really, really troubled by it."
Gabbie says she finds some comfort in knowing her brother is at peace.
"He doesn't have to miss my dad now," Gabbie said. "He won't go through his struggles anymore."
The family is struggling to cope after losing two of their four loved ones in less than a year.
They say they hope people will continue Gavin's legacy of kindness and generosity.
"I hope people can learn from Gavin to even when people don't deserve your kindness to still give it," Gabbie said.
No funeral arrangements for Gavin have been announced at this time.