Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved

The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries.
The inmate, whose name we are not using due to fears of more targeted violence, is serving a 123-month sentence for a non-violent crime in the general population area of the prison.
The parents said they knew something was wrong when their son stopped calling for two weeks. They say they were forced to seek answers on their own after ADOC did not provide any details as to his condition.
Working through family friends, they learned their son had life-threatening injuries that required a trip to a trauma center. They said he has a skull fracture, collapsed lung, and can’t see out of one of his eyes.
Currently, the inmate is back inside Limestone Correctional in the medical unit.
“All of this time his mom and I and siblings, we have all been grieving because we did not know," the inmate's father told WAAY 31 on Monday.
"The contact that I have had said that these were all very severe injuries, and this is from someone very deep in the medical community. I was just grieving about it because I knew that we have not been told any of this, and now all of a sudden we are facing the possible burial of our son."
The family said ADOC initially would not return their calls about the attack.
That led them to reach out to WAAY 31.
We then sent ADOC a request for information about the inmate and attack. About 12 hours after our inquiry, the family tells WAAY 31 that Limestone Correctional Facility's warden called them.
"I just do not know how to thank you enough for making this information available because I’m sure I’m not alone," the father said.
ADOC would only confirm through a brief email response that officials are investigating the injuries as an apparent inmate-on-inmate attack.
The attack is another example of the trend of rising violence inside this facility. According to current employees, the stabbings and beatings occur often within Limestone Correctional, and critical staffing shortages are only making things more dangerous for staff and the inmates. ADOC’s own statistical reports show dozens of reported incidents in the past several months alone.
"There has got to be a better way than just throwing people to fate and hoping they survive it, and that's what they are operating on now," the father said.