Family of Connie Ridgeway honoring her legacy while waiting for justice

The family of a Rogersville woman murdered in 2015 are finding a new ways to honor their son, while still fighting for justice.
Austin and Cameron Williams, the sons of Connie Ridgeway, celebrated the opening of Connie's Cabinet in Athens on Friday.
Just outside the front doors of the Athens-Limestone Public Library, the cabinet is filled to the brim with non-perishable food, free for anybody to take in need.
"I'm happy that we were able to remember her kind and generous spirit," said Austin Williams. "That [who] she was [and] she was known in her community as just being a very kind and gentle person."
The family have been waiting for nearly eight years for a form of closure after Casey White admitted to killing Ridgeway.
In 2022, White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail while awaiting trial for Ridgeway's murder, before eventually being re-captured.
White would be charged and sentenced to life in prison without a chance at parole until he is at least 98 years old.
In July, the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office then dropped a bombshell, saying they would be suspending the upcoming trial for Ridgeway's murder.
"It's a little bit shocking, because up until that point, we thought that August the 14th was the day," said Williams. "So we obviously check in and say, well we need to meet for an update."
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the decision was made to further the investigation and save state resources, but made it clear the case was not being thrown out and it could be reinstated anytime.
Williams said once he heard the explanation, he understood Connolly's decision.
"I trust that Casey White's behind bars and that's the main thing," said Williams. "When he and Vicki escaped, you know, that's when I realized we just may never get justice."
The family of Connie Ridgeway said they hope the case is reinstated one day, but until that day comes, they plan on continuing to honor her legacy.
"We may not get justice in this life, but we'll get it in the next life," said Williams. "While we're here, we're gonna keep fighting for it."