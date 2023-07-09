Family of Andrew Gilliam still searching for justice 6 months after his murder

A family is searching for justice in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam, who was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping inside his apartment.
The shooting, which took place on Jan. 4, 2023 happened at Sunlake Apartments off Zeirdt Road in Huntsville.
"The family is actually very frustrated," said Vic Hartman, Gilliam's uncle. "The loss of a loved one, the loss of a son, the loss of a brother, the loss of a husband."
Hartman said the Huntsville Police Department confirmed Gilliam was not the intended target of the shooting.
"Andrew was the victim," said Hartman. "A random victim here."
Being only 27 years old, Hartman said the loss hurts with Gilliam so young.
"Young, newly married, had this life to look forward to and this family," said Hartman. "All of that was just senselessly cut short because of the shooting."
Huntsville police have not been able to find many tips in the case, leading the community and family members to rally to offer a $26,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
The past six months have been difficult for the family, but Hartman said their faith has kept them going.
"It's not easy," said Hartman. "Their Christian faith has been a tremendous help to all the family members and just the family members themselves, the groundswell of support."
Family members are praying one day they can find closure.
"There's an element of closure I think if we found out who did this and maybe why," said Hartman. "Bringing this individual to justice, not just for the family, but for the greater Huntsville community."
If you have any information, you are urged to call either the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100 or Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You can submit tips anonymously.