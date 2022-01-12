Family of Alabama A&M student who died in 'apparent murder-suicide' speaks out

We're learning more about an apparent murder-suicide in Huntsville.
PREVIOUS: 2 dead in apparent Monday night murder-suicide in Huntsville.
According to Huntsville Police it happened on Monday at Watercress Green apartments on Old Fairway Rd.
The victims have been identified as 24-year-old Jemeilla Tyson and 21-year-old Naomi Jackson.
Huntsville Police haven't released any new details on the investigation since it happened.
On Wednesday police told WAAY 31 there are no updates at this time.
Jackson's family told WAAY 31's Brittany Harry, authorities said she was killed. The family says they want people to know who Naomi was.
Jackson was just weeks away from graduating from Alabama A&M.
Originally from Atlanta, GA the 21-year-old was pursing a degree in neuroscience.
She had big dreams her family says and she was well on her way to achieving them.
"She walked in to a room, everyone eyes on Naomi because Naomi was there to serve, there to be friends with you, there to encourage you, phenomenal," Jackson's aunt Allyson Blue said.
When she wasn't studying, her family says she was feeding the homeless through her organization "Hands and Hearts Connect" in Atlanta or empowering young woman through her platform "Too Pretty For What."
In 2021 she created "Crown Carriers" with a mission is to help young women focus on the freedom of tapping into their authenticity.
"Her life was not in vain," Blue said. "Her dying was not in vain. She's going to leave a legacy behind."
Her family says her legacy will live on through what she's already done.
"Her foundation is there," Jackson's aunt Gayle Iles said. "She has folks who will pick this up and carry it on."
Jackson's family says they've been to Huntsville since her death and now they're back in Atlanta working on arrangements for her celebration of life.