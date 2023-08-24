Family, Madison County DA ready for murder retrial of ex-Huntsville Police Officer Ben Darby

It's a case that has gripped North Alabama for more than five years – the 2018 on-duty shooting of an armed suicidal man by a Huntsville Police Department officer.
The district attorney prosecuting the case called the shooting "unjustified."
William "Ben" Darby was convicted in 2021 for the murder of Jeffery Parker.
He served over a year of a 25-year sentence in state prisons, including time at Limestone Correctional Facility.
Earlier this year, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals overturned his conviction.
The court found the trial judge should have instructed the jury to consider the reasonableness of Darby's use of deadly force.
Darby was released four months ago, now awaiting a new trial set for December.
WAAY 31’s Dan Shaffer sat down for an exclusive interview with Darby's wife, Keelin, and Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard.
The DA says the evidence is clear for another conviction.
Keelin Darby maintains her husband's innocence based on evidence she says was not allowed in court.
"Ben Darby needs to remain a free man because he did exactly as he was trained by Huntsville Police Department," said Keelin Darby.
Keelin Darby is fighting for that second chance for freedom for her husband, getting the word out about what she says really happened that day five years ago.
"It's according to what the law says. And what the law says does not correlate with what happened to him when he was convicted of murder," said Keelin Darby.
That conviction overturned following a trial Keelin Darby says was unfair, unconstitutional, and unjust with the judge disallowing witnesses and evidence.
"Our attorneys fought hand over fist to get information into that trial and weren't allowed to," said Keelin Darby.
"Every time that we objected, our lawyers objected, it was denied. Every time the prosecution objected, it was sustained. Every time," Keelin Darby continued.
She says the jury wasn't offered much of a choice.
"Honestly, they didn't make the correct decision because they weren't given all the information they were supposed to have," Keelin Darby said.
Information like legal precedents, appellate court cases that decided in favor of officers in similar circumstances, and witnesses who could testify about police training involving encounters with suspects holding deadly weapons was left out.
"There were several witnesses that weren't allowed to testify to Ben's training,” said Keelin Darby. “A training instructor that Ben had who taught him action versus reaction, which is what all law enforcement is taught in the state of Alabama and nationwide. That wasn't allowed to be introduced."
It's a case that's pitted police against prosecutors, usually two sides of the same coin.
"There was no justification for Ben Darby to kill this man," said Broussard.
Broussard maintains that Parker was a troubled man who needed help and was not a threat to police.
"And Ben Darby kills him point blank with a slug right in the face, a guy in a mental health crisis who was completely docile," said Broussard.
"I don't care who you are. Like any other citizen, you're accountable for what you do," Broussard continued.
Then-officer Ben Darby was the third officer on the scene that day. He grabbed his shotgun and ran into the home.
Officer Genisha Pegues was standing in the room talking to Parker who was sitting on the couch with the gun to his head. Pegues had her gun holstered.
Ben Darby immediately told her to point her gun at Parker while yelling at Parker to put his gun down.
He did not comply.
Eleven seconds later, Ben Darby shot him in the head.
He claimed at trial that he acted according to his training to protect himself and the other officers.
"Absolutely not true. That's not what their training is. That's what he said their training is, but that's not what it is," said Broussard.
"An imminent danger is described when somebody exhibits some hostility towards you that they are going to kill you. And it must be certain, immediate, and unequivocal," Broussard explained.
"Then, you have Darby flying in and screaming, 18-month rookie, screaming at everybody, screaming for him to put the gun down,” said Broussard. “The guy does not budge and he shoots him in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun. It's not justified."
Keelin Darby believes officers could have been hurt or killed had her husband not intervened.
"The lack of control those two officers had on the scene...But just because you're a veteran officer doesn't mean you're a better officer than a younger officer," said Keelin Darby.
"But the rule is you can't shoot somebody unless you can articulate that they were about to shoot you," said Broussard.
"The facts are whatever they are. And it'll come to trial again and we'll see what happens," Broussard continued.
With their future on hold until the December retrial, Keelin Darby says she feels more confident this time.
There will be a new judge, new jury, and an open courtroom after COVID-19 forced a lockdown of the proceedings the first time around.
"I've fought tirelessly for my husband, and I will continue to do so until this is rectified and we are done with this process and we can move on," said Keelin Darby.