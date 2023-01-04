Family identifies man who died in Limestone County fire on Christmas Day

The family of a man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Limestone County says they're heartbroken, still waiting for answers.
They identified him as 27-year-old Auston Halcomb.
Halcomb lived in Georgia, but was in North Alabama visiting family and friends.
The fire happened at a friend's house on Easter Ferry Road.
PREVIOUS: Man dies in Limestone County house fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Alabama Fire Marshals and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Halcomb leaves behind two daughters.
He was also once a volunteer firefighter.
Auston's brother Chancey Halcomb and sister-in-law Jasmine Halcomb provided WAAY 31 with the following statement:
"Auston was a man with a unique soul," Chancey and Jasmine Halcomb said. "People like Auston were very hard to find. Auston was such a family oriented person, but he also loved his friends just as much. Auston would go above and beyond to make sure someone was okay and most certainly happy. He would always put others before himself. Auston will be missed so much and he’s so loved by many he left down here on earth."