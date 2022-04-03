Family identifies Crossville teen killed in hit-and-run

ALEA says a 14-year-old Crossville teen is dead after a hit-and-run on Saturday.
Family identified the victim as Harley Lasseter.
He was a football player for the Geraldine Bulldogs.
They shared on Facebook "Our hearts are broken. Our thoughts, love, and prayers are with Harley’s friends and family as we mourn his loss. 2 Corinthians 1:4"
Lasseter was multi-talented and an avid sports player and leader, his family says. He was very outgoing, soft-spoken and loved spending time with his family and friends. Church was a priority for Lasseter as well.
"Everyone loved his presence," his family says.
Lasseter's family tells WAAY 31 they're in the process of creating a yearly community outreach event in his honor.
ALEA says the two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of Lasseter happened around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near mile marker 68, approximately three miles south of Geraldine.
ALEA says the motorcycle Lasseter was driving was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.
If you have any information regarding the unknown vehicle and/or incident, contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.
The crash is still under investigation.