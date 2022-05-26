Family: Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died of grief

The husband of one of the teachers slain in a Texas elementary school shooting has died.
Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday “due to grief,” according to their nephew John Martinez.
“God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” Martinez wrote on Twitter
ABC News reports Joe Garcia died of a heart attack.
Irma Garcia was shot and killed Tuesday while protecting her students during an attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Joe and Irma Garcia were set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year, according to ABC.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family HERE
EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV— john martinez ❤️🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022