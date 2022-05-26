 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Family: Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died of grief

  • Updated
  • 0
Irma Garcia

Irma Garcia

The husband of one of the teachers slain in a Texas elementary school shooting has died.

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, died Thursday “due to grief,” according to their nephew John Martinez.

“God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy,” Martinez wrote on Twitter

ABC News reports Joe Garcia died of a heart attack.

Irma Garcia was shot and killed Tuesday while protecting her students during an attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Joe and Irma Garcia were set to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary this year, according to ABC.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family HERE

Learn more about all the victims here

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you