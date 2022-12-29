Family Dollar employee calls Decatur police on neighborhood burglary suspect

One man is in the Morgan County jail after a mother came home to find her house being burglarized with her kids alone inside.
According to police reports, a Decatur mother chased the burglar three blocks to a Family Dollar store where one of the employees helped call the cops.
"One of those moments where it was just like, what did I just witness. Like, I'm literally in shock here," said store manager Akili Steward.
She is still unpacking the events that took place at her store on Wednesday.
"The next thing you know, we see somebody running in the store. He's (not wearing a) shirt, out of breath," said Steward.
The man was 42-year-old Christopher Hovis.
"The gentleman, we didn't know if he had a weapon or anything," said Steward. She picked up the phone to call 911, and seconds later a woman ran through the store.
"She's just screaming and rattling off he came into my house, he came into my house. Please, please help me, he came into my house," said Steward.
The woman, Andrea Troupe, had chased Hovis three blocks away from her house. According to police records, she came home to find the shirtless man leaving her house, where her children had been staying all alone.
Before the frantic chase ensued, the children called Decatur police and said Hovis had been going through boxes in their house.
Hovis was arrested at the Family Dollar store, all thanks to the quick action of a protective mother.
"Stuff like that just does not happen everyday," said Steward.
Hovis was charged with second degree burglary. He is being held at the Morgan County jail with a $5,000 bond.